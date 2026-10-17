Assam: Darrang Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Attempt, Recover 21 Cows

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a major foiling of a cattle smuggling bid, Darrang police recovered 21 cows in suspicious conditions from Badlibarali ghat under Shyampur police station late on Thursday night. According to police, at about 11:55 pm on Thursday, information was received that a herd of cattle was being readied at Badlibarali ghat for illegal transportation and eventual sale. Acting on the tip-off, a team from Shyampur PS immediately proceeded to the spot. On reaching the ghat, the team found 21 cows near the riverbank in suspicious conditions.

The team searched the nearby area for human presence but found none. It is suspected that the cattle smugglers fled the scene minutes before the arrival of the police team.

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