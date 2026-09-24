Assam: Two held for cattle smuggling in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Palasbari police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in cattle smuggling following an accident involving a cattle-laden DI vehicle at Mateikhar under Palasbari police station on August 25.

The DI vehicle, bearing registration number AS01GC6153, was allegedly carrying 10 cattle to Meghalaya when it met with an accident at Mateikhar. Three cattle died on the spot.

Following the accident, the driver and handyman of the vehicle fled the scene. Acting on information from locals, Palasbari police reached the spot and recovered the vehicle along with the surviving cattle.

During the subsequent investigation, police arrested two alleged accused on Wednesday. The arrested persons have been identified as Achit Ali (37 years) of Bagan and Mokbul Ali (30 years) of Simina.

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