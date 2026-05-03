Assam: Darrang ready for vote counting on May 4; 300 officials deployed across three constituencies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: "All arrangements have been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of vote counting for the district's three Assembly constituencies-Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon-at Mangaldai College," said Darrang District Election Officer and District Commissioner Ayushi Jain while addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon in her conference hall regarding the vote counting in the district on May 4.

She informed that there will be separate counting halls for each Assembly constituency, with 14 counting tables in each hall. Four counting officials have been deployed at each table.

In addition, a separate counting hall has also been set up for postal ballots. The District Election Officer further informed the press that a total of 300 officials and staff have been deployed for the counting process.

She revealed that the Dalgaon Assembly constituency, which recorded the highest polling in Assam with 3,03,268 votes cast across 366 polling stations, will have the maximum 27 rounds of counting.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer added that the Sipajhar Assembly constituency, with 290 polling stations, will require 21 rounds, while the Mangaldai constituency, which has the lowest number of polling stations in the district at 251, will need 18 rounds of counting. She expressed hope that each round of counting would take about half an hour.

Also Read: Vote counting arrangements reviewed in Sivasagar ahead of Assembly Elections 2026