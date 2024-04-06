Assam: Darrang SP Dismissed From Service Over Gross Malpractice

GUWAHATI: In a crackdown on misconduct within the police force and to uphold the sanctity of the Assam police, former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang, Raj Mohan Ray APS, has been dismissed from service.

This significant move aligns with Assam's zero tolerance policy towards malpractices within the police force and the penalty also entails a standard disqualification from future employment.

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Director General of Police of Assam, took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news.

"In pursuance of policy of Zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice, Sri Raj Mohan Ray APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darrang, has been awarded penalty of “dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment” on April 1st 2024 by @mygovassam", stated the post.