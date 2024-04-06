Assam: Darrang SP Dismissed From Service Over Gross Malpractice

GUWAHATI: In a crackdown on misconduct within the police force and to uphold the sanctity of the Assam police, former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang, Raj Mohan Ray APS, has been dismissed from service.
This significant move aligns with Assam's zero tolerance policy towards malpractices within the police force and the penalty also entails a standard disqualification from future employment.
Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Director General of Police of Assam, took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news.
"In pursuance of policy of Zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice, Sri Raj Mohan Ray APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darrang, has been awarded penalty of “dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment” on April 1st 2024 by @mygovassam", stated the post.
The decision comes in the backdrop of a heinous crime committed back in 2022. The spine-chilling incident involved the ruthless murder of a minor domestic help in Assam's Dhula under Darrang district, followed by attempts to conceal the crime.
This culminated in the apprehension of three senior police officers, one executive magistrate and three doctors for their alleged involvement in misleading the investigation.
The incident was initially considered to be case of suicide but it took an unexpected turn after the timely intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who directed the police department to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly examine the case.
Subsequently, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam, assuming charge of the case, discovered that the police officials, the magistrate and the doctors were trying to shield the accused identified as Krishna Kamal Baruah, an SSB Jawan, who had allegedly raped and murdered his 13-year-old domestic help.
After these shocking revelations came to light, CID arrested Raj Mohan Ray, Darrang district SP, Rupam Phukan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang, Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station, Ashirbad Hazarika, Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle, and three doctors of Mangaldai Civil Hospital —Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi, and Anupam Sharma.
Notably, all the three cops were earlier punished with suspension while Roy and Hazarika surrendered at the CID office in Guwahati on November 10, 2022 and the others were apprehended earlier.
ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Assam Visit Postponed
ALSO WATCH: