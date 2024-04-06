Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Assam Visit Postponed

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's highly-anticipated visit to Assam has been reportedly postponed and re-scheduled to a later date, as per reports.
As the upcoming Lok Sabha elections approaches closer, Shah was slated to visit the poll-bound state on April 7 and 8 and he was expected to take part in election rallies in Hojai, Gohpur, and Lakhimpur.
Sources reveal that the Union Home Minister is now expected to campaign in Assam on April 11.
Apart from Assam, Shah is also expected to visit Arunachal Pradesh from April 8 onwards, to campaign for the BJP candidates and he will be joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J.P. Nadda.
Shah will arrive at Pasighat in East Siang district of the northeastern state on April 8 for a day-long visit and will address an election rally in the centurion town, senior vice president of the party’s state unit Tarh Tarak disclosed.
Meanwhile, the state of Assam is also gearing up for another high-profile visit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace a massive event to be held in Assam's Barpeta constituency on April 17, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PM Modi will address an election rally at Bidanchal ground in Borkura, which is situated in Assam's Nalbari district under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.
Preparations are in full swing so as to ensure that the rally turns out to be successful, reaching out to as many voters as possible.
The voter turnout in this high-profile event is expected to exceed two lakh attendees.
Notably, the Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be held in three phases, scheduled for April 19, April 26, and May 7.
It is also worth mentioning that according to the final photo electoral roll, Assam has a total electorate of 2,43,01,960 (2.43 crore), of which 1,21,79,358 are male voters, 1,21,22,188 are female voters while 414 happen to be third-gender ones this time around.
ALSO READ: Assam: Fierce Gun Battle With Poachers Erupt In Kaziranga; Forest Official Injured
ALSO WATCH: