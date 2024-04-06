Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Assam Visit Postponed

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's highly-anticipated visit to Assam has been reportedly postponed and re-scheduled to a later date, as per reports.

As the upcoming Lok Sabha elections approaches closer, Shah was slated to visit the poll-bound state on April 7 and 8 and he was expected to take part in election rallies in Hojai, Gohpur, and Lakhimpur.

Sources reveal that the Union Home Minister is now expected to campaign in Assam on April 11.

Apart from Assam, Shah is also expected to visit Arunachal Pradesh from April 8 onwards, to campaign for the BJP candidates and he will be joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J.P. Nadda.