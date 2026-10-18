Assam: Darrang's First MBBS Graduate Dr Sirajul Hoque Passes Away at 104

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang district’s first MBBS degree holder and a student of the first batch of the Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh - the first medical college of Assam - eminent physician Dr Sirajul Hoque passed away on Saturday at 5:30 am at a private hospital in Mangaldai. He was 104. His demise has cast a pall of deep sorrow over the medical fraternity of the district and in various other circles.

It is to be noted that Dr Sirajul Hoque retired in 1986 while serving as the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CM&HO) of Nagaon district. With his passing, the district has lost a senior doctor who was associated with medical service for a long time.

He has left behind four sons, one daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and many other relatives. The Janaza Namaz was performed at Mangaldai Sadar Kabarstan (cemetery) at 2 pm on Saturday in the presence of a number of admirers and family members.

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