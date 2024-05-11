Assam: Daughter of Lakhimpur doctor elevated to Baroness in the House of Lords

GUWAHATI: Ayesha Yusuf Hazarika, whose family comes from North Lakhimpur, has become the first British person of Assamese descent to join the House of Lords in the British Parliament.

Hazarika is a Scottish political assistant for the Labour Party and also works as a radio broadcaster. She was granted the title Baroness Hazarika of Coatbridge when she took her seat in the House of Lords on May 9 in Westminster, London.

The ex-comedian, who worked as a special adviser to former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, MP Harriet Harman, and Shadow Prime Minister Ed Miliband, wore the traditional red robes for her brief introduction ceremony as a Baroness in the upper house of the British Parliament.