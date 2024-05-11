Assam's Hindi Film "Kooki" to Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2024

GUWAHATI: Before its nationwide release on June 28, the Hindi feature film "Kooki," produced in Assam, will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The screening of "Kooki" will take place on May 21st at 11:30 am local time at Palais H.
"I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to show my first feature film, KOOKI, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This platform not only celebrates the art of cinema but also highlights the voices that bravely speak on important global issues. KOOKI tackles a subject that urgently needs international attention and discussion, making its screening at Cannes especially meaningful. I believe that our film's topic deserves a worldwide audience, as it calls for awareness and significant legal changes. This opportunity is a filmmaker's dream come true, and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to share our story on such a renowned stage," said Producer Junmoni Devi Khound.
Kooki, created by Junmoni Devi Khound, tells the story of a girl who is not from Assam. The film depicts her struggles in life, her love story, and the various obstacles she faces, all of which showcase different aspects of Assamese culture.
The film, which portrays the various stages of mental trauma experienced by a victim, has been directed by Pranab J Deka.
Several well-known Bollywood actors and Assamese artists from the Bollywood industry have appeared in the film.
The cast includes Ritisha Khound, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sarma, Ritu Shivpuri, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Bodhisatwa Sarma, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Preeti Kangkana, Ranjib Lal Borah, and many more.
Bollywood singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Divya Kumar, Mohammad Faiz, and Assam's Krittika Sharma have sung three beautiful songs for the movie.
The choice to produce a Hindi-language film comes from the industry's desire to transcend regional boundaries and present the distinctive stories and filmmaking skills of Assamese filmmakers to a nationwide audience.
By selecting Hindi, a language widely spoken and understood throughout India, the industry hopes to connect with a broad range of viewers and make a lasting impression.
