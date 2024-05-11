Assam's Hindi Film "Kooki" to Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2024

GUWAHATI: Before its nationwide release on June 28, the Hindi feature film "Kooki," produced in Assam, will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The screening of "Kooki" will take place on May 21st at 11:30 am local time at Palais H.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to show my first feature film, KOOKI, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This platform not only celebrates the art of cinema but also highlights the voices that bravely speak on important global issues. KOOKI tackles a subject that urgently needs international attention and discussion, making its screening at Cannes especially meaningful. I believe that our film's topic deserves a worldwide audience, as it calls for awareness and significant legal changes. This opportunity is a filmmaker's dream come true, and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to share our story on such a renowned stage," said Producer Junmoni Devi Khound.