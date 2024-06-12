Assam: Day-long orientation programme held at BHB College, Sarupeta

Bajali: An orientation programme for teaching and non-teaching staff was held at BHB College, Sarupeta on Tuesday. The day-long workshop was organized by the Criterion 6: Governance, Leadership and Management under Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college. Mrinal Dutta, convenor, Criterion VI and Assistant professor of the college anchored the programme.

At the very beginning Dutta explained about the aim and objective of the programme. Dr Nayan Jyoti Das, Principal, BHB College presided over the meeting. In his inaugural speech Dr. Das spoke about various factors, obstacles associated with the field of education.

Dr. Das congratulated the organisers for organizing such a programme which is the need of the hour. Dr. Upakul Mahanta, Associate Professor & IQAC coordinator of Bhattadev University and Dr. Rajib Lochan Sarma, Associate Professor, IQAC member of Bhattadev University attended as resource persons.

Speaking at the orientation, Dr. Upakul Mahanta highlighted a few important points regarding preparedness on the implementation of FYUGP (UG First Semester), course curriculum, syllabus etc. Another resource person Dr. Sarma briefly elaborated on the credit system, examination process and other important aspects related to FYUGP. He further stated that the success of the implementation of the FYUGP in the light of NEP is possible only through the co-operation of all the stakeholders and the faculty members of the institutions have a pivotal role to play. Participating in the question answer session Principal Dr. Nayan Jyoti Das, IQAC co-ordinator Dr. Dipul Talukdar, Assistant Professors Prabodh Kalita, Preeti Rekha Dutta and Swastishree Saikia raised various questions regarding the topic. Almost all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college attended the programme. The session ended with a vote of thanks offered by Priti Devi, Assistant Professor in the department of Economics, stated a press release.

Also Read: Baghorgaon Villagers Nab Drug Peddler and Addicts, Hand Them Over to Police in Kamrup District

Also Watch: