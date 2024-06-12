Baghorgaon Villagers Nab Drug Peddler and Addicts, Hand Them Over to Police in Kamrup District

Boko: Locals of the Baghorgaon village under Boko Police Station has caught red handed one drug peddler and two drug addicted youths from the village on Tuesday morning. The locals claim that they have been observing their actions for the past few days and that they were apprehended today as the peddler was getting ready to sell the drug containers. Villagers recovered total six drug containers from his possession. Later they called Boko Police and send them to the police station. According to police officials further investigation will be going on. The village’s anti-drug awareness has had a significant impact among the people of the Boko area in Kamrup district.

