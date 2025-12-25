Assam: DC Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School’s Diamond Jubilee on Dec 27, 28 in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Durlav Chandra (DC) Gogoi Jakaichuk Higher Secondary School, Charing, in greater Jakaichuk Mouza in Sivasagar district, established in 1965, has completed its glorious 60 years of its existence. On the occasion of completion of its six decades, the school fraternity, alumni, and well-wishers are going to hold a 2-day long diamond jubilee celebration, scheduled to be held on December 27 and December 28.

The reception committee organized a press meet where they released the schedule of the programme. On the first day, the programme will start with the hoisting of the diamond jubilee flag by President of the reception committee Krishna Kanta Mahanta and the symbolic hoisting of 60 flags by 60 prominent personalities of the area. Later, the statues of school donor Durlav Chandra Gogoi and one of the two founders, Kamal Chutia and Dhareswar Chutia, will be unveiled by Soneswar Gogoi, Girish Kumar Neog, and Dimbeswar Bora. The smriti tarpan will be performed by social worker Padma Kanta Nath. Later, a Janagusthio Samarooh (ethnic meet) will be held, inaugurated by former Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar district, Kamaljyoti Gogoi. An alumni gathering, release of a souvenir, and former teachers’ felicitation ceremony will also be held.

On the concluding day, in the morning hours, a lecture will be delivered by Parthajyoti Baruah. At 11 am, Dr Pitambor Deva Goswami, Xatradhikar of Auniati Xatra, will inaugurate the diamond jubilee gate. Later, an open session will be held where the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been invited as chief guest. Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, and Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah will also attend as special guests.

Samiran Phukan, General Secretary of AASU, will grace the meeting as the chief orator. Besides, MP Gaurav Gogoi, MLAs Akhil Gogoi and Prodip Hazarika, Mamata Hujai, Director, Secondary Education, Assam, a good number of bureaucrats of Assam Government, and educationists will attend the open session.

Also Read: Assam: Meritorious students felicitated in Sivasagar