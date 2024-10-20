Assam: Police Constable Tragically Commits Suicide with Service Rifle at Silchar Circuit House

A correspondent

Silchar: In a tragic incident, a police constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle. The sensational suicide case occurred at Silchar Circuit House on Saturday noon. The constable identified as Ishwar Sinha reportedly placed the nozzle of his service rifle inside his mouth and then pulled the trigger to finish himself. Sinha was stationed at the Circuit House for last six months. His body had been sent to the SMCH for post mortem. The exact reason behind the drastic step Sinha had taken was yet to be ascertained as the district police till now did not issue any statement. However family pressure might be the cause, a source indicated.

