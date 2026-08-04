Assam: DC reviews relief measures at RGIPT flood relief camp in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav on Monday visited the flood relief camp set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar, to assess the living conditions of the displaced families and review the relief measures being provided.

The district commissioner interacted with the camp inmates, enquired about their well-being and instructed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, safe drinking water, healthcare services, sanitation, and other basic amenities for the flood-affected families.

According to the camp information sheet, the relief camp is currently sheltering 137 flood-affected families comprising 483 persons from Palasani Gaon. Among the inmates are 33 children below six years of age, including five infants (0-1 year) and 28 children in the 1-6 years age group.

The camp also houses 426 adults between 6 and 60 years of age, comprising 234 males and 192 females, while 24 senior citizens aged 60 years and above are taking shelter there, including 11 males and 13 females.

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