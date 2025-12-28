Students sensitised on climate change at Bajali School Programme in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A climate change awareness programme was held at Bajali Higher Secondary School in Pathsala in the presence of senior government officials and environmental experts, with the aim of sensitizing students to the growing impacts of climate change and the importance of sustainable living.

The programme was attended by M. K. Yadava, IFS (Retd), Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department; Mridul Kumar Das, ACS, District Commissioner, Bajali; Anjan Sarma, President of Mahabahu Climate Change; Sami Choudhury, Senior Forest Officer; Ranjit Ram, Divisional Forest Officer; Bitupan Hazarika, IS, Barpeta–Bajali; Asfaque Laskar, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Bajali; and the Director of Manas National Park.

Addressing the students, M. K. Yadava stressed the urgency of collective action to combat climate change. “Climate change is no longer a future threat; it is a present reality. Students must understand their role in protecting forests, wildlife, and natural resources. The future of the environment lies in the hands of the upcoming generation. Whatever profession you choose—doctor, engineer, businessman, or officer—you must act responsibly towards the environment. You are the sentinels of tomorrow,” he said.

