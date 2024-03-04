Assam: Death of former AASU activist Pintu Narayan Das

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Pintu Narayan Das, an ardent activist of the Assam Movement hailing from Mangaldai town, is no more. He breathed his last at his residence at Karimchowk on LNB Road on Saturday morning. He was 63.

The late Pintu Narayan Das was involved with the All Assam Students’ Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad-sponsored six-year-long Assam Agitation since the initial days. His leadership quality has entrusted him with the responsibility of being the President of the Inter Mangaldai Students’ Union, one of the strong units of the All Assam Students Union from 1980 to 1982. He was also arrested by the police for taking an active role in the Assam Movement. After the signing of the Assam Accord, the late Das did not join the political platform but rather started a small business of his own.

He has left behind his wife and his only daughter.

His funeral was performed at the public crematorium at Tengabari on Saturday afternoon as per the Vedic rituals in the presence of his former colleagues, friends, relatives, and a good number of admirers.

