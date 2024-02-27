Assam: Fatal Collision Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Tezpur

TEZPUR: In a tragic incident, a rashly-driven vehicle crashed into an auto-rickshaw, leading to the death of two persons while another two sustained injuries.
The incident occurred at Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday morning.
Manav Nath and Suman Nath are the names of the individuals who lost their lives in this accident.
On the other hand, the injured persons have been identified as Kamal Nath and Ramen Nath, who were admitted to a nearby hospital to undergo medical treatment.
According to reports, the accident unfolded when an unidentified vehicle, cruising at a high-speed, collided with the auto rickshaw, resulting in the loss of two lives.
It has been reported that the rashly-driven vehicle immediately fled from the scene and is currently absconding.
All four individuals belong to Niz-Bihguri village in Tezpur.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
In a similar incident that took place on the night of February 25, a woman met with a tragic accident in Guwahati which took away her life.
The fatal accident occurred when a speeding four wheeler vehicle rammed into the women in Guwahati's Lalung gaon area located near Jalukbari-Lokhra road (NH 37).
As per reports, the deceased was trying to cross the road when the car collided with her, instantly killing her.
The driver of the car absconded from the scene. Upon receiving information about this accident, the Gorchuk Police arrived to take stock of the situation and they took the corpse to carry out a postmortem examination.
These tragic events have sparked concern among the citizens and highlighted the pressing issue of road safety in the region. They also underscore the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.
Meanwhile, in an attempt to generate road safety awareness, Parimal Shuklabaidya, the Minister of Transport, Excise, and Fisheries of Assam, completed a 5,000-kilometer bike ride over the last two months in a remarkable initiative.