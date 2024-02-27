Assam: Fatal Collision Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Tezpur

TEZPUR: In a tragic incident, a rashly-driven vehicle crashed into an auto-rickshaw, leading to the death of two persons while another two sustained injuries.

The incident occurred at Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday morning.

Manav Nath and Suman Nath are the names of the individuals who lost their lives in this accident.

On the other hand, the injured persons have been identified as Kamal Nath and Ramen Nath, who were admitted to a nearby hospital to undergo medical treatment.