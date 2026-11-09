Assam: Death Toll Rises to 4 in Tengakhat Oil Explosion Tragedy

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The death toll in the massive explosion and fire at Oil India Limited's (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) at Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district has risen to four after another injured worker, Sailen Gogoi, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Gogoi (45), a resident of Tengakhat was among the workers who sustained critical burn injuries in the explosion on November 6. He died while undergoing treatment, taking the death toll in the tragedy to four in three days.

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