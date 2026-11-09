Assam: Modern technology transforms paddy harvesting in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Modern science and technology are bringing significant changes to agriculture, making farming faster, easier and more efficient. A notable example can be seen in Chataibari village of Nalbari district, where farmer Dhaneswar Deka is harvesting his paddy crop using a modern combine harvester.

The use of the machine highlights the difference between traditional harvesting methods and modern agricultural technology. According to available information, five agricultural labourers can harvest around two bighas of paddy in a day. In comparison, a combine harvester can cover approximately 15 bighas in a single day, simultaneously cutting the paddy and separating the grains from the stalks.

The significant difference in productivity demonstrates how mechanisation can reduce harvesting time and physical labour. Farmers often struggle to arrange sufficient labourers during the peak harvesting season. Delays can also expose standing crops to unexpected rainfall and other adverse weather conditions, resulting in losses.

The use of combine harvesters can help farmers complete harvesting within a shorter period, reduce dependence on manual labour and minimise the risk of crop damage due to delays.

However, agricultural development requires more than modern machinery. Adequate irrigation facilities, quality seeds, balanced fertiliser application and proper agricultural guidance are equally important to improve productivity and make farming economically viable.

Farmers believe that timely availability of these facilities and modern equipment could make agriculture more profitable and attract younger generations to the profession. The harvesting operation in Dhaneswar Deka's field demonstrates the growing importance of scientific innovation in agriculture. Combining traditional farming knowledge with modern technology can significantly improve efficiency and productivity.

With better infrastructure, quality agricultural inputs and access to modern machinery, farming can become less labour-intensive and more sustainable, opening up new opportunities for farmers across rural Assam.

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