Assam: ‘Death trap’ divider removed after fatal accident in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat sub-divisional administration was finally compelled to remove the road divider located in the heart of Bokakhat town after it had allegedly become a death trap.

The administration sprang into action following the death of a man in a motorcycle accident yesterday. The concrete divider, constructed on the Bokakhat-Diffloo Road and allegedly poorly designed, was demolished today. The divider had drawn widespread criticism from the news media and social media alike. The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad had also staged protests against it.

Eventually, in the presence of the Chairperson of the Bokakhat Municipal Board and representatives of the organization, the divider was removed using JCB excavators and bulldozers.

Municipal Chairperson Ratneswar Paban Baruah alleged that the Public Works Department had installed the divider without obtaining permission from the Municipal Board.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad expressed suspicion over alleged irregularities in the road construction and demanded an investigation by the Chief Minister’s monitoring agency.

Despite repeated public complaints and frequent accidents at the site, many are questioning why it took the loss of a human life for the authorities to decide to remove the divider.

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