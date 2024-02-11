Assam: Debate competition held at Madhabdev University of Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A debate competition and a youth parliament competition were organized at Madhabdev University, located at Narayanpur of Lakhimpur district on Thursday under the Debate and Performing Art Section of the University Students’ Union as part of the “Varsity Week”. The competitions were held under the management of Debate and Performing Art Section secretary Tanmay Baruah. The Topic of the debate competition was: According to the House, “Mother tongue medium education is the best path to the holistic development of the students”. Court Member Bedanta Hazarika took part in the debate competition as speaker. On the other hand, journalist-writer Ranjit Kakati, who was also a debater, and Dulen Kumar Gogoi, Assistant Professor of Economics at Lakhimpur Girls’ College shouldered the responsibility of judges in the both competitions. Gayatri Bhuyan managed to win the first prize in the debate competition while Manasi Gogoi grabbed the second prize. Nabajyoti Saikia secured the third prize. On the other hand, Department of Political Science won first prize in Youth Parliament competition while Department of Sociology and Department of History managed to grab the second and third prize respectively in the Youth Parliament competition.

