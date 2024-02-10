Seminar on environment conservation organized at Pertabgarh Tea Estate Model School in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A seminar on environment conservation was organized on Thursday at Pertabgarh Tea Estate Model School in Biswanath district under the aegis of the Eco and Youth Club of the school. The seminar was presided over by Hiranya Borthakur, Principal of the school while the objectives were explained by teacher in-charge, Raju Chetry. Ranjit Kakati, Associate Professor, Chaiduar College, Gohpur took part as the distinguished speaker in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakati dwelt at length about the importance of environment conservation as the people have suffered a lot due to the degradation in environment. Citing examples of inter-connection between human and nature, he explained how people had been benefited from the environment. “People have been worshipping different trees since olden times and thus they have conserved nature,” he added. Talking about the food chain in front of the students, Kakati elaborated how one living thing is dependent upon another. He also interacted with the students.

Principal Borthakur called upon the students to convey the message of environment conservation to their parents and neighbours so that people become conscious of it. Teachers Babul Teron, Moitrayee Hazarika, Sangita Borah, Santosh Kumar Mahatto and others were present on the occasion.

