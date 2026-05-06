Assam: Debate over development vs religious voting patterns in Jalukbari LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma secured a decisive victory from the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency but fell short of the anticipated winning margin of one lakh votes, sparking discussions among political observers over voting behaviour-whether driven by development concerns or religious considerations.

Sarma, who began his political journey in 1994 by joining the Indian National Congress at the invitation of former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, first contested from Jalukbari in 1996. However, he faced defeat at the hands of AGP leader and former Home Minister Bhrigu Kumar Phukan.

He made a strong comeback in 2001, winning the seat and entering the Assembly as an MLA for the first time. Subsequently, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Sarma was inducted as Minister of State for Planning and Development in 2002. He later rose to hold key cabinet portfolios including Finance, Health, Education, and Guwahati Development during 2006 and 2011.

Following differences with Gogoi, Sarma resigned in 2014 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in November 2015. Since then, he has won three consecutive Assembly elections as a BJP candidate, in addition to his earlier victories as a Congress candidate-achieving a rare political feat of securing hat-trick wins under both parties.

Over the past 25 years, Sarma has played a significant role in transforming Jalukbari through infrastructure development, including bridge construction over the Brahmaputra, road connectivity, drainage systems, and employment generation initiatives for local youth.

According to the results declared on May 4, Sarma defeated his nearest rival, Bidhisha Neog, by a margin of 89,434 votes, securing his sixth consecutive victory from the constituency. Neog polled 37,717 votes, while independent candidate Deepika Das received 2,546 votes.

Political analysts had earlier projected that Sarma could win by a margin close to or exceeding one lakh votes. Expectations were particularly high following the recent delimitation, which brought several minority-dominated areas-such as Garigaon, Dharapur Majoli, Azara Hatkhowapara, Bongara Pachania, Garchuk, Katahbari, and Tetelia-within the Jalukbari constituency.

Observers believed that a significant section of minority voters in these newly included areas might support Sarma, citing development considerations. However, contrary to these projections, a large proportion of minority voters continued to back the Congress candidate, resulting in a lower-than-expected vote share for the Chief Minister.

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