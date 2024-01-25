Assam: Ration cards distributed to beneficaries across State

GORESWAR: A mass Ration Card Distribution programme was held at Goreswar PWD IB on Wednesday in Tamulpur district. The programme started with the welcome address of Kukila Gogoi, ADC of Tamulpur district. BTC EM Dharma Narayan Das and Ranendra Narzary delivered their speech on women empowerment. The EMs also highlighted the policies taken by the government for the poor families. They also spoke about the benefits of having a ration card. A family gets Ayushman Card to avail the medical support upto 5 lakhs and LPG gas connection in low price.

Handloom and Textile Minister UG Brahma attended the programme and delivered his speech on the dreams of BJP government and all round development in the society. The Chief Minister of Assam had taken better schemes for women empowerment. The Self Help Group gets ten thousand rupees to start business. Rupees four thousand crores will be distributed among the poor SHG members.

He also highlighted the schemes like Individual House Hold Latrine, Free LPG gas connection, Kisan Credit card for farmers. The government of BTR, the government of Assam and the central government have been continuing the welfare schemes in the greater interest of public in general.

The minister distributed ten ration cards among the beneficiaries from different villages in the programme and the rest cards were distributed from the temporary counter installed in the programme campus.

The beneficiaries who were absent in the programme will get their cards from the respective VCDC office, Manash Borah, circle officer of Goreswar informed.

DHUBRI: A ceremonial distribution of ration cards was conducted for newly enlisted beneficiaries under Dhubri and Golakganj LAC. The event was organized at Dhubri District Library and Chilarai College in Golakganj simultaneously on Tuesday. A total of 20,971 and 38,392 new beneficiaries were added under Golakganj and Dhubri, respectively.

On the occasion Minister of Labour Welfare Department, Sanjay Kisan, Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath, former legislator of Golakganj Ashwini Ray Sarkar graced the occasion with their presence.

TINSUKIA: Ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) were distributed to the new beneficiaries on Tuesday for Digboi LAC. The public programme was organized by the the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department at Tingrai, Digboi. Bimal Borah, Minister for Industries & Commerce who was present as chief guest addressed the beneficiaries. Suren Phukan MLA Digboi also spoke on the occasion. Tinsukia DC Swapneel Paul enlightened the citizens present on various schemes that can benefit the eligible beneficiaries. He stressed that ration card is not only for food security but the card encompasses various schemes that the beneficiaries can avail benefit from like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjawala etc.

Minister Borah, in his address pointed towards the development that the nation has witnessed during the BJP rule. Social security for the weaker section is a part and parcel of democracy. He further added that the era is of survival of the fittest and the schemes provided by the Government ensures that everyone can avail basic requirements. A total of 4088 new cards were issued The total beneficiaries count is 18228 for Digboi LAC. The programme was also attended by Preeti Kumari ADC, i/c, Margherita, other administrative officials, staff, members of Urban Local Body and local people.

DEMOW: The ration cards distribution to new beneficiaries in 107 No Thowra Constituency (95 No Demow Constituency) was held in Demow Public Playground on Wednesday. Jogen Mohan, State Revenue Minister distributed the new cards among the new beneficiaries in Demow Public Playground on Wednesday in the presence of the dignitaries. 10,493 ration cards were distributed to 47,335 new beneficiaries. The ration cards were formally distributed to 15 beneficiaries in the programme in Demow Public Playground on Wednesday. In the programme Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Shiva Badra, Vice-Chairman of Assam Tea Corporation Limited, Dhurba Jyoti Mout, President of Sivasagar Zilla Parishad, Aswini Doley, CEO of Sivasagar Zilla Parishad, Gitali Dowari, Additional District Commissioner, Nabajyoti Saharia, Demow Circle Officer along with other dignitaries were present.

JAMUGURIHAT: In a public meeting held at Bohagi Mela Bakori (field), a total of 3,037 ration cards were distributed among the beneficiaries by Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources, Information and Public Relations and Parliamentary Affairs. Addressing the public gathering, the guardian minister briefly stated about various developmental schemes undertaken by the state and the union governments. He further explained about the benefits of holding a valid ration card. The programme was attended by Tezpur HPC MP Pallab Lochan Das, Sootea MLA PAdma Hazarika, Commissioner of Sonitpur Deva Kumar Mishra, officials from the supply department besides other dignitaries.

