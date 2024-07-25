Assam Declares Bir Raghav Moran Divas on November 19

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared a new public holiday to honor Bir Raghav Moran. Moran is significant figure in Assam's history known for his valor and patriotism. The announcement was made through a post on the microblogging site X. Sarma praised Moran as a symbol of courage. He is an inspiration for all Assamese citizens particularly those from the Moran community.

The Government of Assam has designated November 19, 2024 as a Restricted Holiday (RH). This day will commemorate "Bir Raghav Moran Divas." The notification was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). It was signed by Commissioner & Secretary MS Manivannan. This holiday aims to celebrate Moran's heroic contributions to the nation. It recognizes his enduring legacy and the inspiration he provides to the people of Assam.

The restricted holiday will apply to State Government employees enabling them to participate in various commemorative activities and events dedicated to Bir Raghav Moran's legacy. This initiative follows request from the Assam Moran Sabha and Sadou Moran Satra Santha. It reflects the community's long-standing desire to honor their historical hero. The organizations have been instrumental in advocating for recognition of Moran's contributions. They pushed for establishment of a day to celebrate his achievements.

Chief Minister Sarma's announcement highlights the importance of acknowledging figures who have played pivotal roles in shaping the cultural and historical landscape of Assam. Bir Raghav Moran's story is one of courage and patriotism. It serves as an enduring example for future generations. By declaring a holiday in his honor, the government seeks to foster a sense of pride. It aims to instill remembrance among the people of Assam ensuring that Moran's contributions are remembered and celebrated.

The declaration of Bir Raghav Moran Divas signifies a crucial step in recognizing the historical figures who have enriched Assam's heritage. It offers an opportunity for citizens of Assam especially the Moran community to come together. They pay tribute to hero whose legacy continues to inspire. The holiday will feature various activities and events. These aim to educate the public about Moran's life and contributions. Thus preserving his memory for generations to come.