Assam: Gauhati HC Orders Bodies of 3 Hmar Youths to Remain in SMCH Morgue

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has instructed the Cachar district and police administration in Assam to keep the bodies of three Hmar youths. They were allegedly killed in a police encounter. The bodies should remain in the morgue of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) until the next hearing on Friday July 26.

The three youths, Lallungawi Hmar (21) Lalbiekkung Hmar (33) and K Joshua Lalrinsang (35), died in encounter with the Assam police. The incident occurred in the Bhubah Hills under the Lakhipur police station in Cachar district on July 17.

Following writ petition by Siemthang Hmar Lalthavel Hmar and Lalchunghnung, the division bench of the Gauhati High Court issued directions. The bench is comprised of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Soumitra Saikia. They instructed the government lawyer to collect and submit the post-mortem report from the Assam police in sealed cover by the next hearing.

The petitioners allege that the youths were arrested on July 16 from Ganganagar Part-VI Krishnapur Road. They claim these youths were extrajudicially executed after being taken from Kachudharam police station on July 17. They requested that the post-mortems be conducted by doctors from outside Assam. They also stated that family members were asked to collect the bodies from the morgue by July 24.

In response, the Gauhati High Court ordered that bodies remain in the morgue until further notice. The court instructed senior government lawyer to obtain a police report and submit it in a sealed cover.

The families of the deceased filed an FIR on July 19 at Lakhipur police station. They demanded an investigation into the incident. Additionally on July 24, two women’s organizations—the Hmar Women Association (HWA) and the Kuki Women Organisation for Hmar Rights (KWOHR)—called for the central government to form a special investigation team (SIT). This team led by a Supreme Court judge, would conduct a judicial probe into the alleged custodial killings.

In memorandum HWA President Rebecca Hmar and KWOHR President Ngaineikim Haokip accused a section of the Assam police of gross human rights violations and attempting to cover up the extrajudicial killings. They urged for a Supreme Court-monitored SIT to investigate the deaths of three youths from the Hmar community.

“There has been a gross violation of human rights. Fundamental rights and constitutional protection guaranteed to the people by a section of the Assam police. Disregarding the rules and procedures established by law, the Assam police has attempted to cover up the extrajudicial killings to protect itself despite compelling evidence” the memorandum stated.