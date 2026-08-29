Assam: Deepa Sharma Selected for Prestigious AAPM EMP Access Award 2026

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MANGALDAI: In a moment of great pride for Darrang district, Deepa Sharma, daughter of Shiv Chandra Sharma and Paramsila Sharma of Ward No. 3, Mangaldai town, has been selected for the prestigious AAPM Established Medical Physicist (EMP) Access Awards-2026 conferred by the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), USA. Deepa Sharma is currently serving as Senior Medical Physicist and Radiological Safety Officer (AERB) at Bombay Hospital, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and is pursuing her PhD. She is among the few medical physicists from India selected for the AAPM EMP Access Awards-2026, bringing pride to Mangaldoi, Darrang and Assam. The EMP Access Award is given to established medical physicists who are actively engaged in clinical, academic, and research work beyond the first five years of an independent position.

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