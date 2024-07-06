Assam: Deer Killed in Biswanath Amid Floods, Prompting DGP's Cautionary Message

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident underscoring dangers faced by wildlife amid severe flooding deer was fatally struck by speeding motorcycle on Friday night in Assam's Biswanath district. The collision occurred as deer attempted to cross highway. The motorcyclist, Papu Karki suffered minor injuries. The deer tragically did not survive.

Karki was traveling from Biswanath to Behali. The accident occurred during his journey. This incident brings attention to perilous conditions for animals during floods. Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh has issued cautionary message to public.

Singh urged drivers to exercise extreme caution. There is increased likelihood of animals crossing highways during flood conditions. Taking to social media platform X, Singh shared picture. He also posted video showing elephants and deer navigating highways. He stressed the importance of prioritizing wildlife safety during these distressing times.

“Please be extremely cautious while driving. Our Co-inhabitants have first right of passage on Highways in times of distress brought by floods” Singh wrote in his post.

The situation in Assam is dire with reported 92 wildlife deaths and 95 rescues amidst ongoing floods. Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been hard hit Floodwaters up to five feet deep have inundated 59 out of its 233 camps. As result, forest officials have been forced to evacuate from five camps Rising water levels have made it necessary.

The incident with deer and broader impact on Kaziranga National Park illustrate broader environmental crisis brought about by floods. Wildlife casualties and displacement of forest officials underscore urgent need for careful driving The increased awareness among public is paramount to mitigate further harm to Assam's wildlife.

As Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding DGP’s message serves as critical reminder of shared responsibility to protect both human and animal lives Wildlife prioritization during these challenging times is essential safety and well-being must be ensured.