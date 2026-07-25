Assam: Degree certificates awarded to 700 successful students of KKHSOU in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On Friday, original degree certificates were distributed among 700 successful students who had pursued and completed their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees through the study centre of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) functioning at Mangaldai College (Autonomous).

In a formal certificate distribution ceremony held in the auditorium of Mangaldai College (Autonomous), Professor Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor of the university, attended the event as the chief guest.

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