KKHSOU Marks 128th Birth Anniversary of Krishna Kanta Handiqui with Memorial Lecture

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organised the 12th Krishna Kanta Handiqui Memorial Lecture at its City Campus in Khanapara on Monday to mark the 128th birth anniversary of the eminent scholar and educationist.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Joydeep Baruah paid tribute to Handiqui’s contributions to higher education, classical studies and Assamese intellectual traditions. Delivering the memorial lecture on “Imagining the Future of Educational Landscape in India’s North East,” Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik of the University of Delhi stressed the need for an inclusive, multidisciplinary education system integrating indigenous knowledge with global perspectives in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

In his presidential address, Prof. Baruah reaffirmed the university’s commitment to promoting quality, inclusive and learner-centric education inspired by Handiqui’s ideals. Registrar Prof. Pranab Saikia proposed the vote of thanks. Faculty members, research scholars, staff and invited guests attended the programme.

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