ASTEC and Digboi College Conduct Workshop on Vermicomposting Techniques, Engaging 120 Students in Environmental Education

DIBRUGARH : Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Guwahati with Eco-Club of Digboi College, Department of Zoology, College Unit of NSS and in association with IQAC Cell of the College, have conducted a day long Workshop on Vermicomposting Techniques at Digboi College which was supported by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF). Altogether 120 participants from various schools and college students of Digboi region took active part in the said workshop.

It was a part of Environmental Education under Mission LiFE in Assam through ASTEC where all the students of Eco-Club of various institutions were involved in the education and hands on training to mitigate the solid waste in the grassroots level.

In the workshop of Vermicompost Techniques, two resource persons Dr. Kripal Borah, Soil Scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tinsukia and Rajib Rudra Tariang, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology had conducted the workshop smoothly. Dr. Borah highlighted the importance of vermicompost in the agricultural fields. A hands-on training was conducted on how to make low cost vermicompost units that can be useful in any school or home. In another session, Rajib Rudra Tariang, delivered his presentation on the success stories of two adopted villages of NSS units of Digboi College where community involved in making a good production vermicompost and vermi-wash.

Earlier, Principal Dr. Dip Saikia inaugurated the workshop while NSS volunteer Anupam Mech aptly anchored the entire programme. Meanwhile, NSS Volunteer, Alisha Sharma delivered the Vote of Thanks.

