Assam: Delhi Bodo Associations Celebrate Boro Thunlai Saan 2025

KOKRAJHAR: The Delhi Boro Sahitya Sabha (BSS) in association with other Bodo organizations observed the Boro Thunlai Saan 2025, the foundation day of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, at Bodoland Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi under the convenorship of Delhi NCR Bodo Sahitya Sabha on Sunday. Sources said that members from various Bodo organizations, including Delhi Bodo Association, Delhi Unit ABSU, Delhi Bodo Bathou Gouthum, and Delhi Bodo Baptist Youth Fellowship participated in the event. The programme started with hoisting of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha flag followed by floral tributes to martyrs of the script movement. The daylong programme consisted of poetry recitation, dance and songs, and a book release by Hemanta Swargiary. Dr Sandesha Rayapa, Assistant Professor, Linguistic empowerment cell, Centre for Language, Literature and Culture, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Ajith Kanna, Chairperson, Centre for French and Francophone, School of Language, Literature and Culture, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dr Raju Parghi, Associate Professor, Centre for English Studies, School of Language, Literature and culture, Jawaharlal Nehru University, graced the BSS day and shared their insights.

