BSS observes 73rd ‘Boro Thunlai Afad Saan’ in New Delhi, reiterates development of Bodo, language, and literature

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) observed its 73rd foundation day at SAI Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi on Saturday in a befitting manner. The sabha reiterated its support for the development of Bodo language and literature.

As part of the programme, the president of the BSS, Dr. Surath Narzary, hoisted the organizational flag while homage to the martyrs was paid by the vice president of the sabha, Sitaram Basumatary.

MP Joyanta Basumatary flagged off the mega cultural rally starting from SAl Indira Gandhi Stadium and moved through the service road, roundabout, and via Delhi Secretariat and back to the venue at KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium. The cultural rally was also attended by BTC Chief Pramod Boro, MPs Rwngwra Narzary, Joyanta Basumatary, and Dilip Saikia; Cabinet Minister UG Brahma; and leaders of various organizations.

In an interview with media persons, the president of the BSS, Dr. Surath Narzary, said the sabha had come a long way with the primary objectives of protecting the Bodo medium and the development of Bodo language and literature. He said the BSS in its journey from 1952 had faced many challenges for the establishment of Bodo as a medium of instruction, finalization of a permanent script, the creation of Bodo medium posts, the inclusion of Bodo in the 8th schedule, and the production of textbooks, etc. He also, the BSS, had been working for the development of the Bodo language, literature, and medium.

Replying to questions, Narzary said the NEP, 2020 had prioritized the vernacular medium, and there is no negative impact in the Bodo medium. On the teacher's appointment in Bodo medium schools and timely distribution of textbooks, he said efforts were taken to solve all these problems with the government of Assam. He said the BSS reiterated the protection and improvement of Bodo medium.

The open discussion on education and literature in connection with the 73rd foundation day on the topic, "Challenges and opportunities of mother tongue medium through National Education Policy, 2020," was chaired by the president of the BSS, Dr. Surath Narzary.

Felicitation to the renowned personalities of India: Dr. Pramod Chandra Bhattacharya, renowned linguist & folklorist, Assam; Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma, along with other dignitaries.

