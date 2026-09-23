Assam: Delhi delegation visits flood-affected Nepali Khuti

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A delegation from Delhi visited the flood-affected Nepali Khuti area of Nazira on Tuesday to assess the situation on the ground and review the impact of the recent floods. The delegation was accompanied by Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram and Assistant Commissioner Portia Khanikar.

During the visit, the delegation inspected several affected areas and took stock of the condition of roads, drinking water supply systems, and other essential infrastructure. The team also assessed the extent of flood damage and reviewed the restoration measures being undertaken by various government departments.

The delegation interacted with the local administration and took note of the challenges being faced by flood-affected communities.

Also Read: Assam: Mysterious Death of Class VII Student in Dibrugarh Raises Questions