Assam: Mysterious Death of Class VII Student in Dibrugarh Raises Questions

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Mystery surrounds the death of a Class VII student in Dibrugarh after her family raised serious questions over the circumstances in which she was brought to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH). The deceased has been identified as Sujata Rajak, a resident of Graham Bazar, Dibrugarh.

According to reports, Sujata had gone out on a motorcycle with a male and a female friend on Monday evening. Later that night, her family was informed that she had died at AMCH. The male friend accompanying her reportedly told the family that the motorcycle met with an accident at Bokpara, following which Sujata allegedly died on the spot.

However, the accident account has left the family seeking answers. The family reportedly suspects foul play, pointing to the fact that the other two persons travelling on the motorcycle were allegedly not injured. They have also claimed that they did not notice visible injury marks on Sujata's body.

With questions mounting over what exactly happened before the girl's death, her family has approached the police and sought a thorough investigation.

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