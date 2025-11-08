Assam: Demand for GAC to be met soon, says Dr Numal Momin

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: The 3rd edition of Assam Wangala and the 29th edition of Karbi Anglong Wangala was celebrated at Tinglijan Garo village, near Bokajan with a three-day programme from to November 5 to 7, jointly organized by All Assam Garo Cultural Society (AAGCS) and the Karbi Anglong A'chik Cultural Society (KAACS) respectively.

The spectacular post-harvest thanksgiving is dedicated to the Garo community's ‘Great Giver or god of fertility’ Misi Saljong, where the community never takes or eats without dedicating to its god.

In the three-day programme, there was a massive cultural competition, showcasing dama beating (drum beat) in different forms, adil sika (blowing buffalo horn), matgrik chroka (warrior dance), indigenous sports, traditional cuisine, harvesting dance, modern dance, group songs, etc. by participants from Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Hojai, Udalguri, etc.

On the concluding day on Friday, Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, in his speech assured the huge gathering in the open session that Garo Autonomous Council (GAC) satellite basis within Assam was to be fulfilled soon.

“BJP loves the Garo community because of which Sandhyarani Sangma was given an MLA ticket from Bokajan in 2011. Despite him losing, the party gave a ticket to the community in 2016 to me and I am now the Deputy Speaker, a 2nd rank constitutional head of State,” Dr Momin said.

He also mentioned that during the Vajpayee government in 2003, the plain Garos were given ST status. Further adding, he said that the Garo Development Council (GDC) got approval when Sarbananda Sonowal led the government in Assam.

Praising the present Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Momin said that under him (Dr Sarma), November 7 was made a restricted holiday in the state and Rs 5 lakh provided for the celebration of Wangala.

Warning against the Muslim community, Dr Momin said, “The Garos are getting closer to the Muslim community not only in Meghalaya but in Assam too. Two constituencies in Meghalaya, Rajabala and Phulbari, have already been captured by Muslims.” He also warned Garo women not to marry or get trapped in love with Muslim youths or take them as sons-in-law.

He finally requested all tribes and indigenous communities present here to respect each other and to build a beautiful Karbi Anglong.

GSU CEC president from Tura Tengsak Momin appealed to the community to adjust themselves to the environment of wherever they lived and to live peacefully with all tribes but at the same time requested them to preserve the rich heritage of composite culture.

On the concluding day, on Friday, different cultural troupes of Assamese Bihu groups, Karbis, Bodos, Dimasas, Kukis, Man Tais, Meitei, Adivasis, Bengalis, etc. took out a colourful procession. A souvenir also was released and Tura band Saldorik S Dio mesmerized the audience in the cultural night.

Also Read: ALA Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin inaugurates Wangala festival