Assam: Demand for quality certification of fruits and vegetables growing across state

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Growing concerns over pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables have triggered fresh calls in Assam for a mandatory quality certification system to ensure the safety of food sold in markets across the state. Consumer rights activists, health experts, and sections of civil society believe that while products such as gold carry hallmark certification and silk is identified through the Silk Mark, there is no visible assurance regarding the safety of the food consumed by millions every day.

Assam has witnessed increasing use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers to improve crop yields. Experts caution that the indiscriminate use of agrochemicals, coupled with inadequate monitoring of pesticide residues, could pose long-term health risks to consumers if prescribed safety protocols are not followed.

Health professionals point out that pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables have been linked to neurological disorders, hormonal imbalance, digestive ailments, and an increased risk of certain cancers. Children are considered the most vulnerable due to their lower body weight and developing immune systems, making food safety a critical public health issue.

Consumer organisations have urged the Assam Government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to strengthen the surveillance of fresh produce sold in wholesale and retail markets. They have also called for the introduction of a mandatory food safety certification or quality check label for fruits and vegetables after laboratory testing for pesticide residues and other harmful contaminants.

Agricultural experts maintain that the issue should not be viewed as a criticism of farmers. Instead, they advocate greater awareness among cultivators about scientific pesticide application, integrated pest management, and sustainable farming practices. They stress that farmers need technical guidance, training, and access to safer alternatives to reduce dependence on excessive chemical inputs.

Also Read: Concern Grows as Indigenous Fruits Disappear from Bokakhat Markets During Peak Season