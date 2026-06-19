Concern Grows as Indigenous Fruits Disappear from Bokakhat Markets During Peak Season

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At present, Assam is in the peak season for indigenous fruits. Trees such as poniyal, jamun (black plum), and leteku are beginning to bear fruit. However, a contrasting picture is emerging in the local markets of the Bokakhat sub-division. Despite it being the height of the fruit season, indigenous fruits have almost completely disappeared from the markets.

A visit to local markets reveals that instead of native fruits, the stalls are now dominated by shiny hybrid fruits imported from other states. Although these imported fruits appear highly attractive, they are often treated with excessive amounts of harmful chemicals to accelerate ripening or preserve freshness. Naturally, due to their appealing appearance, consumers are showing greater interest in these imported fruits. Ironically, the entire Bokakhat sub-division is predominantly rural. Despite being closely connected to nature and an agrarian economy, the absence of indigenous fruits in local markets has become a matter of concern for conscious citizens and environmentalists.

Investigations suggest that the reason is not merely market demand. Interest in planting and maintaining indigenous fruit trees in rural areas has declined sharply. Villagers today seem to have neither the time nor the inclination to plant new native fruit trees.

Moreover, no significant government or departmental initiative has been observed in the Bokakhat sub-division to systematically or commercially promote the cultivation of indigenous fruits.

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