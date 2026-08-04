Assam: Demonstration held demanding justice for Raju Basumatary in Chirang district

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BONGAIGAON: A two-hour sit-in demonstration was held at the Bijni Girls' Higher Secondary School playground in Chirang district on Monday, demanding justice for murdered UPPL leader Jibananda Basumatary, popularly known as Raju Basumatary. The protesters demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court, the three accused-Amrit Sarkar, Ashish Modak and Sanjay Saha-be awarded the death penalty, and Rs 1 crore compensation be provided to Basumatary's family. They also raised a six-point charter of demands.

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