Assam: Demonstration on enhancing productivity of Muga and Eri held in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: A technology demonstration programme was organised at Composite Farm, Kowabil, in Kokrajhar under the Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan (MRMA) 2.0 campaign on Wednesday with the objective of promoting scientific practices and the adoption of latest technologies for enhancing productivity in Muga and Eri sericulture.

The programme was organised by Dr Suraksha Chanotra, Scientist-B, Central Silk Board (CSB), MESSO, P-3 Unit, Kowabil, in association with Kalpojita Basumatary, Extension Officer, Directorate of Sericulture, Kokrajhar, and other officials of the State Sericulture Department.

Farmers were shown the proper use of disinfectants, including Nirmool, Sodium Hypochlorite and bleaching powder, for maintaining hygienic rearing conditions, reducing disease risks, and improving crop productivity.

The programme also featured a hands-on demonstration of the latest mechanisation technologies developed by the Central Silk Board, including the use of power sprayers and pruning saws for efficient host-plant management in Muga and Eri sericulture.

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