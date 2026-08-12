Assam: Field day on sustainable and adaptive Muga & Eri sericulture practices held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A Field Day on ‘Sustainable and Adaptive On-Farm Practices for Muga and Eri Sericulture’ was organised under Mera Resham Mera Abhimaan (MRMA) 2.0 by the Central Silk Board (CSB), Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organisation (MESSO), P-3 Unit, Kowabil, Kokrajhar, with the objective of strengthening farmers’ knowledge on improved and sustainable sericulture practices.

The programme aimed to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and field-level practices by providing farmers with practical guidance on the adoption of improved technologies for Muga and Eri silkworm rearing. Emphasis was laid on sustainable, adaptive, and scientifically recommended on-farm practices to improve crop performance, reduce crop losses and enhance the quality and productivity of silk.

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