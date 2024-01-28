Assam: Demow boy Bhargab Krishna Hazarika, secures 24th rank in Project Veer Gatha 3.0 contest

DEMOW: Bhargab Krishna Hazarika, son of Pankaj Hazarika and Parishmita Hazarika secured 24th rank in All India level in Paragraph writing in Project Veer Gatha 3.0 contest. The contest was organized last year. Pankaj Hazarika earns his livelihood by driving e-rickshaw in Demow Raichai. Bhargab Krishna Hazarika (12), is a student of Class 5 in Santipur Kamal Borah LPS School, Demow. He is a resident of Nitaipukhuri Duwarsiga Gaon near Demow. 100 students under category Class 3rd-5th in the Veer Gatha 3.0 contest took part in the contest which was organised by Gallantry Awards Portal of India. Bhargab Krishna Hazarika took part in Paragraph writing on Captain Vickram Batra. The awards distribution ceremony of Super 100 category 3-5th was held in New Delhi on January 25 where the winners of the contest were given prizes. The award carries a cheque of Rs 10,000, a gold medal and a certificate. In the award distribution ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present as chief guest, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was present as Guest of Honour. The well wishers of Bhargab Krishna Hazarika congratulated him for his success. Bhargab Krishna Hazarika is also good in painting.

