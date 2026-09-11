Assam: Demow Co-District Land Advisory Committee holds First Meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The first meeting of the Demow Co-District Land Advisory Committee was held at the office of the Demow Co-District Commissioner on Thursday, with Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav presiding over the proceedings.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Jorhat Member of Parliament and the Demow MLA, Lukumoni Borah, along with the Co-District Commissioner of Demow, the President of the Sivasagar Zilla Parishad, the Circle Officer of the Demow Revenue Circle, the Assistant Commissioner of the Demow Co-District, and the Sivasagar representative of the Regional Forest Officer (Territorial). During the meeting, the committee approved a total of 293 land allotment proposals.

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