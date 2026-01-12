Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) submits memo to Demow Co-District Commissioner

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A tragic incident took place in Kharahat Bor Deroi Gaon near Demow on the night of January 6, where one person named Ranjit Pandav was killed in police firing. The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA)’s Demow branch submitted a memorandum signed by Biswanath Nag, President, and Amon Mirdha, Secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, to the Co-District Commissioner of Demow on January 9, 2026, demanding one-time assistance to the family of the deceased Ranjit Pandav. The memorandum also demanded a stop to the circulation and sale of liquor in the shops of the tea garden areas. Copies of the memorandum were submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar district, District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Superintendent of Police of Demow co-district, Demow Revenue Circle Officer, and Officer-in-Charge of Demow police station.

