Assam: Workshop on Vermicomposting and Solid Waste Management Hosts by Biswanath College Eco-Club Concludes

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Eco-Club of Biswanath College, here organised a two-day long workshop on ‘Vermicomposting’ and ‘Solid Waste Management’ from June 5 to June 6. The workshop was catalysed by IQAC and IIC, Biswanath College while it was sponsored by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) with support from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India keeping in view Mission LiFE in Assam.

Nearly 150 students from nine different schools of Biswanath district and Biswanath College along with their teachers-in-charge attended the workshop. The first day of the workshop was on “Vermicomposting” with Dr Pallab Kumar Sarma, Chief Scientist of Biswanath College of Agriculture as resource person.

The workshop on day one began with the introductory speech from Dr Nilofer Sheikh, Coordinator of Eco-club, Biswanath College having Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal-cum-Chairperson, Eco-Club, Biswanath College as the president of the meeting. The resource person delivered a speech on the value of vermicomposting during the first session. In the second session, participants received hands-on training on how to set up a vermicompost unit using the proper ratio of ingredients.

On the second day of the workshop, the resource person Dr Raju Ojah, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Chaiduar College, Gohpur delivered his lecture on the topic of ‘Solid Waste Management’ followed by a hands-on training session. After the hands-on training session, the students prepared DIY Recycle models on the spot.

In order to encourage students to manage solid wastes, three prizes were distributed by choosing the finest models from among the participating schools keeping in mind the 5 R’s (Refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle). Jnan Bharati School, Chariali Girls’ H.S School and Biswanath Abhyasan Vidyapeeth won first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Kokil Hazarika, President of the Governing Body, Biswanath College, Dr Naresh Thakur, Coordinator, IQAC, Smriti Rekha Borah, Vice-Principal, Gunin Borah, Dr Biswajit Sharma and Ajit Dutta, advisors of Eco-Club, Dr Namita Devi, Dr Rupjyoti Bharali, Dr Pratiksha Bezbaruah, Jinti Moni Das, Luishma Bordoloi, Pallabika Dihingia and others attended the workshops and interacted with the students.

Also Read: APCC Gaurisagar Block Celebrates Gaurav Gogoi's Victory with Press Conference, Thanks People of Jorhat Constituency for Election Verdict

Also Watch: