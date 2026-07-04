Assam: Demow HS School hosts fresher social, honours meritorious students scoring above 85%

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The fresher social and a meritorious students felicitation programme was organised in the Demow Higher Secondary School on June 30. Bokul Dutta, Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, gave the welcome speech in the programme, while Dr Prabal Jyoti Phukon, Assistant Professor of the Physics Department, Dibrugarh University, was present as the chief guest. Two students, namely Racktim Handique and Pallabi Gogoi, of the Science stream who secured above 85 per cent in the HS Final Exam 2026, were also felicitated in the programme.

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