Demow, Nitaipukhuri schools shine in HS 2026 results with 100% pass rates

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DEMOW: Schools in Demow and Nitaipukhuri recorded impressive performances in the HS Final Examination 2026 declared by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on Tuesday. Demow Senior Secondary School achieved a 100 percent pass rate in both Arts and Science streams. In Arts, Udeshna Handique topped with 91.2 percent, while Bhagyadeep Kalita led Science with 81.2 percent. Several students secured distinctions, star marks, and first divisions. Demow Higher Secondary School also recorded a 100 percent pass rate in Science, with many first and second divisions, while Commerce stream students performed steadily. Swarna Bidyapeeth maintained a 100 percent pass rate in Arts, with multiple distinctions. Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School also achieved 100 percent results in Science.

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