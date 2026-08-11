Assam: Demow Model Hospital Treats 4,000 Snakebite Victims, Marks Major Milestone

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Demow Model Hospital cum CHC situated at Raichai Konwar Dehingia has achieved another historic milestone in the fight against snakebite envenoming. Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist and snakebite specialist of the hospital, as well as a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee, Ministry of Health, Govt of India, informed this correspondent of the milestone.

On August 7, 2026, the hospital treated its 4,000th snakebite victim, marking an important achievement in rural snakebite management in Assam.

There was zero referral of snakebite patients, and only four snakebite patients required shifting. Since the beginning of this journey, except for one death in 2020, all other snakebite victims treated at the hospital have survived and recovered. The overall venomous bite rate among these cases has been approximately 13%.

The achievement is particularly significant because the currently available polyvalent anti-snake venom (ASV) has limited effectiveness against some of the medically important venomous snakes found in Assam and the Northeast. Despite this challenge, the dedicated healthcare team has continued to manage patients through early recognition, close monitoring, timely supportive treatment, and appropriate use of available resources.

The initiative was primarily aimed at protecting rural, economically vulnerable, and often voiceless victims of snakebite. Approximately 96% of the victims treated at the hospital were from extremely financially distressed backgrounds. The success of the programme has also been strongly supported by the community.

Most importantly, patients and their families developed faith in the healthcare system and sought medical attention early. Many patients reached the hospital within one hour of the bite and remained under observation for at least 24 hours, allowing timely intervention when complications developed.

Among the 4,000 snakebite victims, only four patients-each suffering from krait envenoming-required shifting to nearby collaborating private hospitals because Demow Model Hospital, being a rural government facility, does not have mechanical ventilators/artificial respiratory support. This collaboration between the government rural hospital and nearby private hospitals helped ensure that patients requiring prolonged artificial ventilation could receive appropriate higher-level respiratory support.

"The fight against venom is ultimately a fight for life-and particularly for those who have the least financial and social resources to fight it themselves," said Dr Surajit Giri.

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