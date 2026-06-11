Assam: Vacant Posts at Demow Model Hospital Raise Concerns Among Residents

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: In a matter of concern, various posts are lying vacant in the Demow Model Hospital cum CHC. According to information, in the Demow Model Hospital, senior medical and health officer posts are lying vacant, along with the posts of radiographer, dresser, ward boy, ward girl, driver, and night chowkidar. On the other hand, in the Demow CHC, the posts of senior medical and health officer, dental surgeon, medical officer (homeo), dresser, and Grade-IV posts are lying vacant. The locals appealed to Ashok Singhal, the new Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow Constituency and Water Resources and Judicial Department Minister, to look into the matter.

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