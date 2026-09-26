Assam: Demow Woman Dies After Mysterious Night Bite

A correspondent

DEMOW: A woman named Rukmoni Ghatuwar from Sepon experienced an unknown bite while sleeping at her residence on Thursday night. When contacted by this correspondent on Friday, Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia and snakebite specialist at Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC, stated that the incident occurred at 11:30 pm. The family members turned on the lights and searched the room but found nothing. Rukmoni was taken to Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC at around 12:30 am. After examining her, health workers on duty administered two injections and admitted her for observation. Dr Giri reported that the patient was able to converse with the health workers until 2:30 am and showed no symptoms of snakebite. There was no critical situation, contrary to reports in various media outlets. Only a single puncture mark was observed at the wound site. Since nothing was found in the room, it was assumed to be an insect bite.

The patient passed away on Friday morning. Dr Giri and his team ruled out snakebite, stating that snakebites do not cause death in this manner. He added that the medical team always has sufficient time to treat patients. The family was advised to conduct a post-mortem, but they declined.

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