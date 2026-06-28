Assam: Demow youth seeks financial aid for eye operation

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A youth named Bishal Baruah, a resident of Athabari near Demow, met with an accident on June 17 and sustained serious injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh. Bishal Baruah recently underwent spine surgery, and bearing the medical expenses has become very difficult for his family. He now urgently needs financial assistance for an eye operation. Anyone who wishes to contribute to Bishal Baruah’s treatment may do so through the following UPI ID: gonin2841@okicici.

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